New Expediency Council head, members appointed

In an order issued on Monday, Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed chairman, secretary general, and members of Expediency Council for a five-year term.

On August 14, 2017, Ayatollah Khamenei appointed a new council for a five-year period, Mehr News Agency wrote.

In the wake of Ayatollah Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani’s passing away in January 2017, Iran’s Leader appointed Seyyed Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi as the Chairman of the Expediency Council and re-appointed Dr. Mohsen Rezaei as the Secretary General.

In addition to the membership of legal entities including heads of the three branches of government (the executive , legislative and the judiciary), members of the Guardian Council, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, ministers and chairmen of parliament’s commissions related to the issue under discussion, Ayatollah Khamenei has appointed the following individuals as members of the Expediency Council for the next five years:

Seyyed Mahmoud Shahroudi, Sheikh Ahmad Jannati, Amini Najaf Abadi, Movahedi Kermani, Nategh Nouri, Sheikh Hassan Sanei, Mohsen Ejei, Mojtahed Shabestari, Ebrahim Raeisi, Dorri Najaf Abadi, Mohammadi Araqi, Majid Ansari, Mesbahi Moqadam.

Gholamreza Aqazadeh, Ali Aqa Mohammadi, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Mohammad Javad Irvani, Mohammadreza Bahonar, Ahmad Tavakoli, Saeid Jalili, Gholamali Haddad Adel, Davoud Danesh Jafari, Parviz Davoudi, Mohsen Rezaei, Seyyed Mohammad Sadr, Mohmmad Hossein Saffar Harandi, Mohammadreza Aref, Mohmmad Forouzandeh, Seyyed Hassan Firouzabadi, Mohmmad Baqer Qalibaf, Hossein Mohammadi, Hossein Mozaffar, Seyyed Mostafa Mirsalim, Seyyed Mohammad Mirmohammadi, Seyyed Morteza Nabavi, Ali Akbar Velayati, Sadeq Vaezzadeh, and Ahmad Vahidi.

Ayatollah Khamenei also called for a regulation of the council’s general policies, monitoring of their implementation, the necessary mechanism for evaluating the efficiency of the policies, making full coordination in the organizational and managerial structure of the Council, and elimination of parallel and unnecessary sections.