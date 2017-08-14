RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1023 GMT August 14 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198613
Published: 0919 GMT 14 Aug 2017

Envoy: South Africa best country for exporting Iranian commodities

Envoy: South Africa best country for exporting Iranian commodities
IRNA

Iranian Ambassador in Pretoria Mohsen Qomi Movahedi said South Africa enjoys proper situation for exporting Iranian commodities and services.

Qomi Movahedi said the ground is prepared for exporting the Iranian commodities to all African countries including South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Algeria, Egypt and Tunisia, IRNA reported.

He added that among the African counties, South Africa enjoys the best markets for exporting Iranian goods and services.

The Iranian diplomat said bitumen, oil, petrochemicals, construction materials, foods, carpets, oil and gas industries as well as the technical and engineering services could be exported to South Africa.

He added that Iran's Port and Maritime Organization also has voiced its willingness to export the Iranian commodities to the South African ports.

Recently, Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture’s Director General for Arab and African affairs said Iran and South Africa are planning to achieve $2 billion trade exchanges by 2021.

“In spite of strong cultural and political ties and high capacity for cooperation, the two countries' economic and trade level is not desirable,” Shahram Khassi Pour, Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture's Director General for Arab and African affairs said, referring to lack of proportionality in the volume of Iran-South Africa trade.

“Expanding commercial and economic Iran-South Africa ties is of major importance for the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he added, referring to South Africa as one of Iran's targets to expand relations in Africa.

South Africa, as one the greatest economic systems of the world and a member of BRICS (an association of five major emerging national economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), has an important position in Africa’s market, Kassi Pour noted.

   
KeyWords
South Africa
export
Iran
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1079 sec