1023 GMT August 14 2017

News ID: 198614
Published: 1017 GMT 14 Aug 2017

IRGC: Iran standing by Syria to final victory

IRGC: Iran standing by Syria to final victory
Brigadier General Hossein Salami (IRNA)

Iran is standing by the Syrian people and government to the final victory, said Lieutenant Commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Hossein Salami on Monday.

In a ceremony to commemorate Martyr Mohsen Hojjaji, Salami said, “We fully support the Syrian people who are under all arrogance and terrorism and we have already shown it in action”, IRNA wrote.

Following a US strike against the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi), Daesh seized the opportunity to attack the Syrian troops deployed in the borders with Iraq in which Mohsen Hojjaji, an Iranian military advisor was taken hostage by the terrorist group elements and beheaded after two days on camera.

   
KeyWords
IRGC
Syria
Salami
 
