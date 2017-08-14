IRGC: Iran standing by Syria to final victory

Iran is standing by the Syrian people and government to the final victory, said Lieutenant Commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Hossein Salami on Monday.

In a ceremony to commemorate Martyr Mohsen Hojjaji, Salami said, “We fully support the Syrian people who are under all arrogance and terrorism and we have already shown it in action”, IRNA wrote.

Following a US strike against the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi), Daesh seized the opportunity to attack the Syrian troops deployed in the borders with Iraq in which Mohsen Hojjaji, an Iranian military advisor was taken hostage by the terrorist group elements and beheaded after two days on camera.