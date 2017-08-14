Rouhani, Putin discuss ties, regional developments

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a telephone call, discussed energy projects and the situation in Syria, with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

The Kremlin said the conversation focused on "joint projects in the oil and gas, electricity and transport sectors", while some issues on the international agenda were also discussed, Reuters reported.

Rouhani attached special significance to ties between Iran and Russia. “Surely, relations and cooperation between Iran and Russia will be expanded during the 12th administration,” Rouhani said referring to his second term in office.

The Iranian president hailed bilateral trade ties as important, saying Iran welcomes Russian investment and partnership in its energy and industry sectors.

He also said both sides should accelerate the completion and implementation of economic projects and all agreements signed by Tehran and Moscow.

Putin said Russian merchants and investors are eager to enter Iran’s market and get a share of the country’s development projects.

He once again voiced his support for the Iran nuclear deal reached in 2015 with six world powers, warning that any violation of the landmark accord by the parties involved would be in breach of the UN resolution that was issued to endorse the deal.

In March, Rouhani said in a meeting with Putin at the Kremlin that the Islamic Republic and Russia have been working closely on fighting terrorism and promoting stability in the region.

He added that Tehran-Moscow ties would never be against the interests of any third country.

Rouhani said Iran attached importance to strengthening relations with Russia, adding that the two countries had taken steps to bring about positive developments in mutual ties over the past three and a half years.

The Iranian chief executive underlined that mutual relations had entered a new phase, noting, "In this new phase, we can speak about sustainable and long-term ties."

Rouhani hoped that the two sides would manage to take more steps to further deepen ties.

The Russian president, for his part, said Iran was a good neighbor and a stable and reliable partner for his country.

Putin added that Moscow and Tehran worked very effectively together in all areas, including on global issues and the resolution of major and very grave international problems.

He also commended major achievements made by the two countries in recent years, particularly in the economic sector, saying that trade between Iran and Russia increased 70 percent in 2016 compared to the figure for the year before.

During the visit, Iran and Russia signed 14 documents for the expansion of cooperation in various political, economic, judicial, legal, scientific and cultural fields.

The documents were signed by senior Iranian and Russian officials in a ceremony attended by Rouhani and Putin following their talks.

Meanwhile, Iranian and Russian economic entrepreneurs and businesspeople held several rounds of talks and signed agreements to boost cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries.

In a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Rouhani said mutual relations were 'growing' and stressed that relations would play an effective role in promoting regional and international stability and security.

Before the meeting, Rouhani and Putin had held eight meetings over the past four years. Tehran and Moscow enjoy strategic relations with senior delegations from the two countries regularly exchanging visits.

The two presidents have also held several phone conversations and discussed the available avenues for the continuation of bilateral cooperation on the crisis in Syria and the fight against international terrorism.

Alexander Maksimov, the honorary representative of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Iran, said in early March that trade with the Islamic Republic had increased by a whopping 70 percent after the removal of sanctions against the country early last year.

Trade between the two countries, Maksimov said, had reached as high as $2.2 billion. Most of Russia's exports to Iran during in 2016 were mainly included machinery, equipment, transport, food and metals, added the official.

Iranian food exports to Russia constituted just $300 million of the trade balance, he underlined.

"We think the increase in trade is connected with the improvement in relations between our countries and the growing interest from Russian and Iranian businesspeople in joint commercial activities," Maksimov was quoted as saying by Sputnik news agency.

The Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is keen to increase cooperation and wants to see Iran undertake measures to further ease trade by relaxing its customs regulations.