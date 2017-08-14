India brands all 40,000 Rohingya Muslims illegal immigrants

All of an estimated 40,000 Rohingya Muslims living in India are illegal immigrants, even those registered with the UN refugee agency, and the government aims to deport them, a senior government official said.

Junior Interior Minister Kiren Rijiju told Parliament last week the central government had directed state authorities to identify and deport illegal immigrants including Rohingya, who face persecution in Myanmar, Reuters reported.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has issued identity cards to about 16,500 Rohingya in India that it says help them “prevent harassment, arbitrary arrests, detention and deportation”.

But Rijiju, a high-profile minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, said in an interview on the weekend that the UNHCR registration was irrelevant.

“They are doing it, we can't stop them from registering. But we are not signatory to the accord on refugees,” he said.

“As far as we are concerned they are all illegal immigrants. They have no basis to live here. Anybody who is illegal migrant will be deported.”

The UN has already accused Myanmar’s military of committing grave abuses against the Rohingya during its counterinsurgency campaign in the region.

The stepped-up measures raised fears of a fresh wave of violence against the Rohingya after last year’s crackdown that was launched in the wake of a deadly attack on the country’s border guards on October 9, 2016 which left nine policemen dead. The government blamed the Rohingya for the assault.

Numerous accounts have already been provided by eyewitnesses of summary executions, rapes and arson attacks against Muslims since the crackdown began.

Myanmar has long faced international criticism for its treatment of some 1.1 million Rohingya Muslims, who are denied citizenship and live in conditions rights groups have compared to those of the Blacks under the former apartheid regime in South Africa.