0428 GMT August 14 2017

News ID: 198627
Published: 1501 GMT 14 Aug 2017

Kenya president tells opposition to challenge vote in court

Kenya president tells opposition to challenge vote in court

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta urged the opposition on Monday to avoid violent protests and take any complaints they have over last week's election to court.

Kenyatta also urged police to use restraint as they handled pockets of protests and anger that have erupted since he was announced winner of an August 8 vote, Reuters wrote.

"I truly believe there is no single Kenyan anywhere who wants to see violence, looting and demonstrations that end up destroying property. But if there are those who feel aggrieved and they are not willing to accept, there are also constitutionally laid down procedures," Kenyatta said.

 

   
