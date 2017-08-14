Pakistan needs Iran's gas to overcome energy crisis: Official

A senior member of the Pakistani National Assembly has said that the Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline is a crucial project which would definitely help his country overcome its energy challenges.

Mohammad Ijaz-ul-Haq, who is also patron-in-chief of Pak-Iran Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told IRNA that the Pakistani government needs to take immediate steps to complete the much awaited IP project.

"This project should be completed at the earliest," he said.

Ijaz-ul-Haq underlined the need to further boost Pakistan-Iran economic ties and hoped that the new government of President Hassan Rouhani and new government of Pakistan would take necessary steps in this regard.

Elaborating on his views, he said that Iran and Pakistan are tied in an eternal bond of friendship.

"Iran has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times," he noted.

He appreciated President Hassan Rouhani's message to new Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and said that such message on the eve of Pakistan's 'Independence Day' is another big step toward cordial and friendly ties.

Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan-Iran Joint Chamber Of Commerce and Industry said that both countries should take further steps to achieve the target of $5 billion in bilateral trade as agreed upon between the leadership of the two countries.

He added that there are lots of opportunities available in the two countries to enhance the trade ties.

Ijaz-ul-Haq termed as very important the statement by President Rouhani reiterating that Iran regards Pakistan security as its own.

He added that both countries, through cooperation in all fields, can bring stability and prosperity in the region.

The lawmaker was hopeful that the government of President Rouhani would take more steps to further strengthen ties with Pakistan.