Pakistan’s 70th Independence Day celebrated in Tehran

Pakistan’s 70th Independence Day was celebrated with full zeal at the residence of ambassador of Pakistan in Tehran on Monday.

A large number of Pakistani community participated in the celebrations.

Ambassador Asif Durrani hoisted the national flag accompanied by the national anthem. The messages of the president and the prime minister were read out on the occasion.

The ambassador, highlighting the historical importance of the day, paid tributes to the founding father of the nation Qauid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and other leaders of the Pakistan movement whose sacrifices led to the creation of an independent country in South Asia.

While congratulating the Pakistani community on the 70th independence anniversary of Pakistan, the ambassador urged them to renew their commitment to serve the country with dedication. “During the past seven decades, Pakistan has faced multiple challenges, but with the grace of Almighty Allah, Pakistan has succeeded in overcoming these challenges and embarked on a journey towards a modern, liberal, progressive and tolerant democratic society.”

Commenting on Pakistan-Iran relations, Durrani said the relations between the two countries have very deep religious, cultural and historical bonds and anchored in strong foundation. He expressed hope that these relations will grow further under the present leadership of the two countries.

Students from Pakistan International School in their speeches paid homage to the father of the nation and the leaders of the freedom movement. A group of children presented national songs on the occasion.