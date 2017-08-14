TAVANIR: Energy intensity alarming

Energy intensity in Iran is four times more than global average, said the deputy head of the Iran Power Generation and Transmission Company (TAVANIR).

Mahmoudreza Haqifam further mentioned that peak power demand in Iran had witnessed a growth of seven percent since March 21, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Measured as energy consumption per unit of gross domestic product, Iranian energy intensity is very high, which was led to huge energy waste and inappropriate usage due to high governmental subsidies.

Iran ranks first in the allocation of the fossil-fuel subsidies ($60 billion in 2016) in the world, according to the International Energy Agency.

According to official statistics, energy intensity in Iran increased significantly during last decades, while the statistics of the US Energy Information Administration indicate that the index in the world decreased by nearly one-third between 1990 and 2015.

In 2016, Iran had allocated subsidies to the tune of $13.556 billion for the electricity sector. The oil and gas sectors received about $21 billion and around $18 billion respectively in 2016.

According to the International Energy Agency, energy intensity index in Iran is one of the highest in the world (twice as much as the world average) and has been increasing on average of about 3.4 percent per year over the past 40 years.

The country needs investments to the tune of $200 billion to halve its energy intensity by 2021.