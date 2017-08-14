Sandstorm sends 250 people to hospitals in Sistan-Baluchestan

National Desk

At least 80 people have been hospitalized in recent days following ferocious sandstorm in southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, head of the province’s crisis management office said on Monday.

Gholamreza Arbabi said that sandstorm has sent at least 250 people to hospitals and medical centers in the past three days. He added that most of the people were briefly treated, however 80 of them were hospitalized for more treatment, IRNA reported.

He said that most of them were suffering breathing and heart problems.

Harsh weather conditions in the province, a result of annual ‘120-day winds’, have caused the amount of suspended particles in the air to rocket, exceeding the maximum permitted levels by 14 times.

Layers of dirt on cars, streets and just about everything else outside are a common scene that people in Sistan region have seen every day in recent days as dust storms continue to roar through the region.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society has been distributing masks and foodstuff to residents in the rural areas. Meteorologists have warned the residents to avoid staying outdoors.