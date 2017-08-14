Former Iranian weightlifter dies at 41

Sports Desk

Former Iranian weightlifter, Mohammad-Ali Falahatinejad passed away at the age of 41 on Monday in Tehran.

Falahatinejad, a former 77kg world gold medalist in 2003, had been suffering from kidney renal failure and was bedridden for nearly a month.

Falahatinejad was a bronze medalist at the 2002 Asian Games in Busan, South Korea, and also claimed a silver medal at the 2003 Asian championships.

After his retirement he joined Iran’s coaching staff and was even appointed as Iran’s head coach for a short spell in 2010.