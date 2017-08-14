Iran advances to Asian basketball quarterfinals

Iran’s Mohammad Jamshidi (L) is in action against Jordan’s Yousef Abuwazaneh at the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup in Beirut, Lebanon, on August 13, 2017. fiba.com

Iran stayed perfect to take down Jordan and advance to quarterfinals of the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup in Lebanon.

On Sunday night, the two teams squared off on the back of two straghit victories over India and Syria in the Nouhad Nawfal Sports Complex of Lebanese capital of Beirut to decide the group winner and direct qualification to the last eight of the tournament, fiba.com reported.

Iran prevailed 83-71 in the battle of the two undefeated teams to win the Group A of the competition.

Another near triple-double from Hamed Hadadi (17 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists), and Behnam Yakhchali's 20-point, 10-rebound and a double-double proved to be enough for Iran, who finished atop of group at 3-0.

Iran took a 43-26 lead into the break, pestering Jordan into 25 percent shooting, and led by as many as 22, as Jordan were chasing from the early stages.

The major Asian basketball competition started on August 8 with the final fixture set to be played on August 20.