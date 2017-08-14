RSS
0428 GMT August 14 2017

News ID: 198641
Published: 1528 GMT 14 Aug 2017

Iranian nationals kidnapped in Turkey released

Iranian nationals kidnapped in Turkey released

Turkish officials announced the release of two Iranian nationals from the captivity of kidnappers in the city of Istanbul.

Turkey’s police said on Monday that the two Iranian tourists, who had been kidnapped last month in the district of Zeitoun Borno in Istanbul, as well as three other foreign hostages were rescued in an operation, Tasnim News Agency reported.

It came after one of the Iranian hostages had managed to escape the kidnappers and inform neighbors and the police on their whereabouts.

Iranian police liaison officer at Tehran's Embassy in Ankara had contacted the Turkish police and followed up on the issue.

One of the kidnappers was arrested during the raid.

   
