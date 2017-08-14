Iran, Russia presidents discuss Syria crisis over phone

The presidents of Iran and Russia have discussed the latest mutual, regional and international issues, particularly the developments in Syria in a telephone conversation.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, held the phone conversation on Monday in which the two presidents urged coordinated efforts to put an end to the six-year conflict in the Arab country.

Syria has been fighting different foreign-sponsored militant and terrorist groups since March 2011. Russia and Iran have been the main international backers of the Syrian government in its battle against foreign-backed terrorists.

At Damascus’ request, Iran has been providing military advisory support to the Syrian military in its counterterrorism operations.

Moscow launched its campaign against Daesh and other militant groups in Syria upon a request from Damascus in September 2015. Its airstrikes have helped Syrian forces carry out effective counterterrorism operations against foreign-backed militants operating in the country since 2011.

In April, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan and his Russian and Syrian counterparts, Sergei Shoigu and Fahd Jassem al-Freij, called for closer trilateral cooperation in the battle against terrorism, emphasizing the need to keep up the fight until the eradication of violence and terror threats.

They also called for “convergent efforts” by Tehran, Moscow and Damascus towards uprooting violence and Takfiri terrorism.

The kremlin released a statement on Monday, saying that in another part of their conversation, Putin discussed energy projects between the two countries with his Iranian counterpart.

The Kremlin added that the conversation was about "joint projects in the oil and gas, electricity and transport sectors," while some issues on the international agenda were also discussed.