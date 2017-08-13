Daesh, allies will receive Iran’s firm response: IRGC commander

A senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says the country’s Armed Forces will certainly give a severe response to the Daesh Takfiri terrorists and their allies.

“The kind of response is up to us and we will determine its type ourselves, but we will definitely do it,” Commander of IRGC’s Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour told IRNA on Monday.

He added that the IRGC Ground Forces have been engaged in battles with terrorists backed by the hegemonic powers and Al Saud in southeastern, western, northwestern and southwestern parts of Iran during the recent years, but the country is currently in peace and enjoys “acceptable security.”

He emphasized that the Daesh Takfiri terrorists attacked Iraq and Syria in recent years with the support of the hegemonic powers and Saudi Arabia, adding, “If they (terrorists) had not been stopped, there would have been no sign of Damascus, Karbala, Najaf and Shiism.”

The IRGC commander said Iran only had an advisory presence in Syria and Iraq at the request of their governments, stressing, “We did not enter these countries without permission like the Americans and others [did].”

Iran has been lending military advisory support to Damascus and Baghdad. Both Arab states have, time and again, lauded the contribution made by the Islamic Republic.

On Sunday, The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says Daesh terrorist forces make up the front-line soldiers of the Zionist regime and the global arrogance has created this Takfiri group to counter the Islamic Revolution.

Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said, “Enemies regard the Islamic Iran as the focal point of the Muslim movement and have targeted its revolutionary forces, soldiers and the Armed Forces.”

Last Friday, the commander of IRGC’s Quds Force said Iranian forces would not rest until they had taken out every last terrorist from the face of the Muslim world.