RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0937 GMT August 14 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198646
Published: 1634 GMT 14 Aug 2017

PKK blast kills two civilians in Turkey's southeast

PKK blast kills two civilians in Turkey's southeast

A bomb blast blamed on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) has claimed the lives of two Turkish civilians in the country’s restive southeast.

Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency said the incident took place on Monday, when a PKK roadside bomb struck the vehicle of two workers at a construction site in the Semdinli district of Hakkari Province near the Iraqi border.

"Two civilians have been killed after the detonation of an improvised explosive device (IED). An investigation into the attack has been launched and is ongoing," a statement released by the Hakkari governor's office noted.

In a similar incident on Saturday, two Turkish soldiers were fatally injured after their military convoy was targeted by the militant group in the southeastern province of Batman. The soldiers succumbed to their wounds after being moved to a local hospital.

Turkey has banned the PKK as a terrorist organization. The militant group has been calling for an autonomous Kurdish region since 1984. The conflict has left more than 40,000 people, mostly Kurds, dead.

A shaky ceasefire between Ankara and the PKK that had stood since 2013 was declared null and void by the militants in 2015 in the wake of a large-scale Turkish military campaign against the group.

Turkish air force has been carrying out operations against the PKK positions in the country’s troubled southeastern border region as well as in northern Iraq and neighboring Syria.

   
KeyWords
Turkey
bomb blast
Kurdistan
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0767 sec