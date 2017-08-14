Over 700 works selected for Tehran International Cartoon Biennial

Art & Culture Desk

A total of 730 works from among 4,000 caricatures submitted to the secretariat of the 11th Tehran International Cartoon Biennial have been selected for display at the expo.

The exhibition’s panel of juries included Kambiz Derambaksh, Javad Alizadeh, Abolfazl Mohtarami, Firouzeh Mozaffari, Rahim Baqqal-Asghari, Masoud Zardakhshouei and Mohammad-Hossein Niroumand, IRNA reported.

The meeting to select the works was also attended by the biennial’s secretary, Masoud Shojaei Tabatabaei and Abbas Qazi-Zahedi, the executive secretary of the expo.

Following the meeting, Qazi-Zahedi said 73 countries will take part in the art event, adding the biennial’s press conference will be held soon.

The expo, which will be held in December, is organized jointly by Visual Arts Office of the Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance and the Institute for Promotion of Contemporary Visual Art.