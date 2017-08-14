University says Prof. Askarzadeh is alive, apologizes for wrong news

Art & Culture Desk

University of Tehran website issued an apology on Monday for mistakenly announcing that one of the university’s graduates and the founder of fuzzy logic, Lotfali Askarzadeh, has passed away.

The apology in the website of the University of Tehran reads: “On Saturday (August 12), the news section of the website of the University of Tehran published a piece of news announcing that a graduate of the university and the founder of fuzzy logic had passed away, IRNA reported.

The news was published based on the information provided to the website by sources who were acquaintances of professor Askarzadeh.

“Today, we were informed that, fortunately, the esteemed professor is alive.”

The University of Tehran has removed the item from its website and has supplicated God to bestow longevity and honor to the Iranian professor.

A mathematician and an artificial intelligence scientist, Askarzadeh was born in Baku in 1921 to an Iranian father from the northwestern province of Ardabil and a Russian Jewish mother, who was also an Iranian citizen.

In 1931, when he was 10 years old, he and his family moved to Tehran, where he studied at the Alborz College for eight years.

He emigrated to the US in 1943 after graduating from the University of Tehran with a degree in electrical engineering.

He was an emeritus professor of computer science at the University of California, Berkeley, and the director of the Berkeley Initiative in Soft Computing.

He is best known for proposing the fuzzy mathematics in the 1960s.

Fuzzy logic is an approach to computing based on ‘degrees of truth’ rather than the usual ‘true or false’ (1 or 0) Boolean logic on which the modern computer is based.