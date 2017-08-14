AOF hosting 15 Iranian flicks

Art & Culture Desk

The Canada-based CinePeace Distribution Group will screen 15 Iranian feature and short films as well as documentaries in the World Cinema section of the 13th American Action on Film Festival (AOF).

This will be the second consecutive year that the festival is screening Iranian films in its World Cinema section. CinePeace Distribution Group has the largest share of this year’s Iranian flicks to be shown at the AOF, IRNA reported.

Among the Iranian movies to be screened at the World Cinema section of the festival are ‘Cold Breath’ directed by Abbas Raziji (feature), ‘Parallel’ directed by Paricher Raili (short film), ‘Day Off’ directed by Aidin Pedari (short film), ‘Last Condition’ directed by Maryam Veis Moradi (short film), ‘Passenger’ directed by Shadi Shianfari (feature), ‘Phantasmagoria’ directed by Baha Jamali (short film), ‘Photos Can Talk’ directed by Afshin Amiari (documentary), ‘Rain’ directed by Mohammad-Javad Salehi (short film), ‘Ramble’ directed by Houman Shahabi (short film), ‘Dar-Al-Salam’ directed by Ehsan Shadmani (documentary), ‘By Its Little Wings’ directed By Kaveh Marhamati (short film), ‘Synchronize’ and ‘The Road Will Never End’ both directed By Atena Mahmoudi (short films), ‘Tribune’ directed by Reza Keshavarz (short film) and ‘War Is Stupid’ directed by Saeideh Delirian (short film).

The founder and manager of CinePeace Distribution Group is Abbas Raziji. The company’s central office is in Montreal in Canada.