Iran welcomes dialogue between Baghdad, Erbil

0838 GMT August 15, 2017
The Iraqi leaders and nation achieved great accomplishments in the face of fighting terrorism and liberation of Daesh-held territories, he said, IRNA reported.
Iran, as a neighboring country, wishes ever increasing success for the Iraqi nation and government and it is still keen on the best relations will all the country’s political, social, religious and tribal pillars, he said, voicing Iran’s readiness to accompany the country in the path of prosperity and construction with all its capacities.