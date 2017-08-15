Iran welcomes dialogue between Baghdad, Erbil

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said on Monday that Iran welcomes internal talks between Baghdad and Erbil, noting that through constructive talks, the Iraqi nation will be able to take long steps in the way of stability and sustainable security which are essential for the country’s construction and development.

The Iraqi leaders and nation achieved great accomplishments in the face of fighting terrorism and liberation of Daesh-held territories, he said, IRNA reported.

Iran, as a neighboring country, wishes ever increasing success for the Iraqi nation and government and it is still keen on the best relations will all the country’s political, social, religious and tribal pillars, he said, voicing Iran’s readiness to accompany the country in the path of prosperity and construction with all its capacities.