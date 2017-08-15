Iranian student grabs silver in South Korean Olympiad

Iranian student Mobina Vatankhah received silver medal in the 2nd Korea International Youth Olympiad, education official said.

Vatankhah has invented intelligent system for fluid and water leak detection, Bandar Abbas education office manager Asghar Bahrami said, IRNA wrote.

Iranian inventor also bagged bronze medal in the 45th International Exhibition of Inventions in Geneva which was held during March 29- April 2 in Switzerland.

The Second Korea International Youth Olympiad was held with the attendance of 400 inventors in Hwaseong, South Korea on August 11-13.

Competitors from Iran, Russia, US, Moldova, Sri Lanka, Thailand and some other countries attended the event.