RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0838 GMT August 15, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198669
Published: 0556 GMT August 15, 2017

Iranian student grabs silver in South Korean Olympiad

Iranian student grabs silver in South Korean Olympiad
IRNA

Iranian student Mobina Vatankhah received silver medal in the 2nd Korea International Youth Olympiad, education official said.

Vatankhah has invented intelligent system for fluid and water leak detection, Bandar Abbas education office manager Asghar Bahrami said, IRNA wrote.

Iranian inventor also bagged bronze medal in the 45th International Exhibition of Inventions in Geneva which was held during March 29- April 2 in Switzerland.

The Second Korea International Youth Olympiad was held with the attendance of 400 inventors in Hwaseong, South Korea on August 11-13.

Competitors from Iran, Russia, US, Moldova, Sri Lanka, Thailand and some other countries attended the event.

   
KeyWords
Iranian
grabs
Korean
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0823 sec