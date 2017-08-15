How to say no at work when you don't have kids

Despite a boom in flexible working, many singles say they’re still picking up the slack from colleagues with families. Career coaches are advising them to say no.

Janice Chaka had spent her lunch hour organizing a surprise cooking class for a close friend who was visiting from out of town. After getting stuck in traffic on the way back from the venue she ended up back in her office five minutes’ late from her break, BBC wrote.

“I got asked a lot of questions and I had to stay and do extra work,” she said.

“But I know if I’d been late back from taking my kid to the doctor, that wouldn’t have even been an issue, in fact I probably could have taken the whole afternoon off.”

That happened a decade ago, when Chaka was working in human resources in Guadalajara, Mexico. But the experience conformed to a pattern that she said was common as she forged a career working for Fortune 100 companies in the US and Mexico throughout her twenties, both as a singleton.

Colleagues with children were also prioritized when it came to taking their preferred vacation dates, she claimed, while fellow single or childless workers struggled to get time off to care for elderly relatives or were asked to go on more frequent business trips.

“The assumption is that you can drop everything or that you don’t have a care in the world,” said Chaka. “Actually, as a single, life is more expensive, you have to run all errands yourself and you don’t have someone to fall back on financially if things go wrong.”

While it’s tricky to nail down concrete statistics that prove how much singles might be being indirectly penalized in the workplace, a recent UK study of 25,000 workers found that two thirds of childless women aged 28 to 40 felt that they were expected to work longer hours. Growing numbers of workers, academics and analysts are documenting the issue.

During research for his book Going Solo, Eric Klinenberg, a professor of sociology at New York University interviewed hundreds of single people in Europe and America and discovered “there was widespread perception that singles became the workhorses in corporate offices”.

“I met countless workers who complained that their managers viewed them as always available for late night and weekend assignments, because they didn't have children or spouses,” he said.

Bella DePaulo, a professor of psychology at the University of California, Santa Barbara, explored the phenomenon in her books and studies, and coined the word ‘singlism’ to pin down the stigmatization, negative stereotyping and discrimination against singles that she believes is widespread in the workplace and society at large.

She argued that many employers are missing a trick when it comes to single employees, who, far from being lonely and isolated, are actually more likely to be actively engaged in their communities and have strong relationships with friends who “feel like family, even if they are not family in the traditional sense”.

So, what should single workers do if they feel they’re being singled out because of their personal life choices or situation, yet don’t want to jeopardize their careers and reputations?

“Don’t moan about your particular circumstances,” is the first advice dished out by UK-based business mentor David Carter.

He argues that “the answer is in the crowd.” Single colleagues should consider clubbing together, he said, to identify and propose changes to company practices that might benefit the organization more widely, while at the same time demonstrating their own problem-solving skills.

That may be easier to do than ever, as unprecedented numbers of us are settling down later in life or not at all.

A 2014 Pew Report study estimated that one in four young adults in the US will have never married by the time they turn 50, while the most common type of household in the European Union in 2016 was that of a single person, according to the EU’s number-crunching agency Eurostat.

One technique favored by Carter is a kind of sharing economy points system, tracked digitally or even using physical items like buttons, giving employees the chance to swap hours or tasks, and help others out in return. By making sure no-one goes more than five points into credit or debit, no-one should end up unfairly disadvantaged.

“It’s not about what you’re going to use your time off to do — whether it’s bungee jumping, Christmas shopping, a date or taking your children to the school play — it’s just about being able to work your 40 hours a week when it suits you,” he said.

Carter, who allows his own employees to work “wherever or whenever they want as long as they get the job done” accepted that the points system he recommends may appear tougher for larger corporations to implement.

However, he insists that companies that fail to find ways to improve flexibility for all workers will ultimately lose out on talent.