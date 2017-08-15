13th National Handicrafts Fair underway in Arak

Cultural Heritage Desk

Thirteenth National Handicrafts Fair kicked off in Arak, Markazi Province on August 14. It will run until August 18.

The five-day event intends to familiarize people with handicrafts of other provinces.

Over 100 artisans have taken part from other provinces in the fair and have 100 pavilions, while 200 artisans have taken part from Markazi Province and have 120 pavilions.

Markazi Province enjoys more than 8,000 artisans who are involved in the handicraft sector. The province has over 120 fields of handicrafts. At present, 10 shopping centers and eight marketplaces and exhibitions are active in handicraft industry with the approval of Iran Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization.

Wood carving, engraving, carpet-weaving, copper smithing, painting, calligraphy and plasterwork are among major handicrafts of the province.

Given the huge number of handicraft fields in the province, seven handicraft marketplaces are under construction across the province. Geometric wooden works, wood carving, engraving and enameled works are exported in hand luggage.

The government seeks to establish at least one handicraft marketplace in every city. It also plans to equip handicraft workshops and revive the neglected fields.