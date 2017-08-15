Iraqi interior minister in Mashhad

Iraqi Interior Minister Qasim al-Araji arrived in Mashhad in northeastern province of Razavi Khorasan to visit the shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH), the 8th Shia Imam.

Upon arrival, al-Araji was warmly welcomed by several local officials in Mashhad, IRNA reported.

For many years, the holy city of Mashhad has been hosting a large number of Iraqi and Afghan Muslims, the minister added.

He also prayed for success of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and prosperity of Islamic Republic of Iran.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with Governor General of Qom Mehdi Sadeqi on Aug 14, al-Araji said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has invaluable experiences in defense as well as fight against terrorism and Iraq should seize the opportunity to take advantage of them.

Iran has always interacted with Iraq properly which can help broaden ties and cooperation between the two countries, said the Iraqi minister.

Given various commonalities between people in Qom and Iraq, grounds for expansion of cooperation between the two sides are well prepared, Qom governor general said in the meeting.