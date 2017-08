Iran sympathizes with Sierra Leone over deadly landslide

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi Tuesday sympathized with Sierra Leone government and people over the deadly landslide that has left scores killed in the West African nation.

Qasemi expressed grief over the sad incident occurred on Monday that resulted in hundreds of deaths and disappearances, IRNA reported.

The landslide causalities hit 300 people, according to a report by the country's Red Cross.

The number of kids who were killed in the landslide remains to be extraordinary due to their vulnerability.

Hospitals and morgues are already overwhelmed with the wounded and dead, an official told local media.