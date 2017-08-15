UN: Air raids on Yemen exceed last year’s rate

The number of airstrikes on Yemen in the first half of 2017 has already exceeded the total for 12 months last year, according to a UN report.

The monthly average of air raids on Yemeni provinces for 2017 is almost three times higher than that of last year, according to a report released by the Protection Cluster Yemen, Reuters wrote.

The cluster is part of the Global Protection Cluster, which is headed by the UN refugee agency UNHCR and coordinates inter-agency aid work within the United Nations.

Saudi Arabia has been leading a brutal military campaign against Yemen for more than two years, which has led to the deaths of over 12,000 Yemenis.

The country is also regularly targeted by US drone strikes. Washington says the air raids are aimed at targeting Al-Qaeda positions. However, facts on the ground indicate that many civilians have fallen victim to such attacks.

While the report does not specify who is behind the air raids, Saudi Arabia largely controls Yemen's airspace.