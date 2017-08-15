RSS
0213 GMT August 15, 2017

News ID: 198695
Published: 0139 GMT August 15, 2017

Source: French pizzeria crash driver under influence of medication

The driver who rammed his car into a pizzeria near Paris, killing a girl and injuring 13 people, had consumed large quantities of medication before setting off, a legal source said.

Investigators have ruled out a terror motive, saying the driver had allegedly tried to kill himself the day before, AFP wrote.

"He's confirmed that he had taken large amounts of medication," the legal source said.

"We still don't understand his motive from what he's told us so far," the source added.

The crash in the village of Sept-Sorts, 55km east of Paris, killed a girl aged around 12 years and left five other people seriously injured, including her three-year-old brother.

   
