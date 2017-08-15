North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan

North Korea's leader has delayed a decision on firing missiles toward Guam while he waits to see what the United States does next, the North's state media said on Tuesday, as South Korea's president said Seoul would seek to prevent war by all means.

In his first public appearance in about two weeks, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the command of the North's Army on Monday, examining a plan to fire four missiles to land near the US Pacific territory of Guam, the official KCNA said, Reuters reported.

“He said that if the Yankees persist in their extremely dangerous, reckless actions on the Korean Peninsula and in its vicinity, testing the self-restraint of the DPRK, the latter will make an important decision as it already declared,” the report said. The DPRK stands for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

In photos released with the KCNA report, Kim was seen holding a baton and pointing at a map showing a flight path for the missiles appearing to start from North Korea's east coast, flying over Japan toward Guam

Pyongyang's plans to fire missiles near Guam prompted a surge in tensions in the region last week, with US President Donald Trump saying the American military was "locked and loaded" if North Korea acted unwisely.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday there would be no military action without Seoul's consent and his government would prevent war by all means.

"The government, putting everything on the line, will block war by all means," Moon said.

Speaking to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said it was urgent the United States and North Korea “put the brakes” on mutually irritating words and actions to lower temperatures and prevent an “August crisis,” China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

North Korea has persisted with its nuclear and missile programs, to ward off perceived US hostility, in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions and sanctions.

China, North Korea's main ally and trading partner, has repeatedly urged Pyongyang to halt its weapons program and at the same time urged South Korea and the United States to stop military drills to lower tensions.

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said the crisis was approaching a critical juncture and urged all sides in the standoff to help “put out the flames,” and not add fuel to the fire.

Hua said she noted comments by US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson about using diplomacy to resolve the issue, saying China hoped these words can be put into action.

“We also call on North Korea to echo this in response,” Hua told a daily news briefing.