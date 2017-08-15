Health film festival names jury

The second edition of the Health Film Festival has named the panel of jury for its cinema section.

The members of the panel for the festival's cinema section are: Mohammad Hadi Karimi, Alireza Rezadad, Narges Abyar, Shahram Rafiei Far, Mohammadreza Forootan, Reza Dormishan and Fereshteh Ta'er-Pour, ifilmtv.com reported.

The competition section of the festival will include 'feature', 'documentary', 'student works' and 'TV programs'.

The objective of national health filmfest is to collect brilliant ideas by inviting committed cinema artists whose concern is healthy life for people.

The festival is slated for August 23-27, 2017 in Tehran.