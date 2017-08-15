RSS
0658 GMT August 15, 2017

News ID: 198703
Published: 0226 GMT August 15, 2017

Iran holds educational course in Zimbabwe

Iran holds educational course in Zimbabwe
IQNA

Iran's Cultural Center in Zimbabwe organized an educational course on 'Islam and Christianity' in Harare, the capital of the African country.

According to Iran's Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO), more than 50 Muslim and Christian university students participated in the educational program, which was held in cooperation with academic figures and Christian priests, IQNA reported.

The closing ceremony of the course was attended by official from Iran's Culture Ministry.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Education Ali Mahdavi said that the number of Muslims in Zimbabwe is rising and that there is need for such courses in all parts of the country, not just Harare, to prevent the formation of extremist groups.

A copy of a book titled 'Religious Dialogues in Zimbabwe' published by Iran's Cultural Center was presented as a gift to the deputy minister at the end of the ceremony and certificates of attendance were bestowed on the students.

   
KeyWords
Zimbabwe
course
religion
IranDaily
 
