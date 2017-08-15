RSS
0659 GMT August 15, 2017

News ID: 198704
Published: 0232 GMT August 15, 2017

Ancient works, monuments identified in southwestern Iran

IRNA

Archeological excavations in the central part of the city of Ben, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari Province resulted in identifying 93 ancient works and monuments including those dating back from the Copper and Stone eras up to the Qajar and Pahlavi dynasties.

Head of the archeological team Vahed Julaei said the first season of archeological excavations in the city of Ben was aimed at identifying the works and the ancient site of the region to complete the archeological map of the southwestern province and the country, IRNA reported.

The geographical boundaries of the city's central section will be examined during the second season of excavations, he added.

The identified works and monuments include ancient mounds and sites, aqueducts, buildings (mosque, fortress, baths, etc.) and stone graves.

Most of the works and sites identified in this season belong to the historical era while a few of them date back to the pre-historic period.

   
ancient works
identified
Ben city
