Portugal Film Festival to screen Iran documentary

The 2017 edition of Cine'Eco — International Environmental Film Festival of Serra da Estrela — will screen Iranian environmental documentary 'Once upon a Time in Hamoun'.

Written and directed by Mohammad Ehsani, the documentary will make its fifth international appearance at Cine'Eco in Portugal, ifilmtv.com reported.

The documentary centers around Hamoun international wetland, the drying up of the lake and its effect on both the environment and the life of people in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

The 30-minute documentary was produced in 2016. It has participated in international environmental film festivals in the US, Italy and Brazil.

The Cine'Eco is the only film festival in Portugal which is completely dedicated to environmental issues, in its widest sense, according to its website.

The event has taken place in Seia each year in October since 1995 on the initiative of Municipality of Seia.

The 2017 edition of Cine'Eco filmfest is slated for October 14-21.

The festival will be held at the Municipal House of Culture in Seia and CISE — Interpretation Center of the Serra da Estrela.

It has won international prestige, competing normally over 600 documentaries from more than 30 countries.