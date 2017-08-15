City prepares £60m Sanchez bid

Manchester City will make a bid to test Arsenal’s resolve to keep Alexis Sanchez before the transfer window shuts with Pep Guardiola still desperate to add the forward to his squad.

Arsène Wenger, the Arsenal manager, has been adamant that Sanchez will not be sold this summer, despite the Chile international entering the final 12 months of his contract, The Telegraph reported.

Wenger and Arsenal have also been particularly insistent that Sanchez will not be allowed to join a Premier League rival.

But that will not stop City, on the instruction of manager Guardiola, trying to tempt Arsenal with a bid of around £60 million before the end of this month.

City is also prepared to hand Sanchez a contract worth around £400,000 a week, including bonuses and image rights, if the Citizens can convince Arsenal to sell.

Sanchez missed Arsenal’s opening Premier League game of the season through injury, but was at the Emirates to watch the thrilling 4-3 victory over Leicester City.

He is also expected to miss the trip to Stoke City on Saturday and raised fears among Arsenal fans by revealing he was in Paris over the weekend.

But Paris St.-Germain’s interest in Sanchez has cooled since the French club signed Neymar in a world-record deal, leaving City with seemingly a free run to try to sign the 28-year-old.

City has already spent around £220 million on new players this summer, but Guardiola still sees Sanchez as a vital potential addition as he tries to build a squad capable of challenging in the Premier League and Champions League.

Sanchez ideally wants to leave Arsenal this month, but is prepared to wait until the end of the season and leave on a free transfer if he has to.

Sources insist that his current injury is legitimate, but Sanchez, who scored 24 Premier League goals for Arsenal last season, could yet push for a move if he learns of an official City bid.

Asked whether there was any update on Sanchez after the victory over Leicester on Friday night, Wenger said, “No. He practiced well today, this morning, had a good session for the first time because he had a little muscular strain. He is focused and happy in the dressing room because we won the game.”