NZ has long-standing trade, economic relationship with Iran: Minister

New Zealand has a long-standing trade and economic relationship with Iran, observed Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee.

Since the easing of United Nations sanctions in 2016, there has been increased interest in the Iranian market by New Zealand exporters, the minister said, reported scoop.co.nz.

Exports to Iran last year reached $151 million while the first export of New Zealand lamb in decades was sent to Iran in May.

Brownlee further announced that New Zealand's new ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran is Hamish MacMaster.

"There is real scope for further diversification of our trade relationship with Iran and New Zealand's new ambassador will play a key role in supporting this," Brownlee said.

In February, Iran signed an agreement to resume sheep and beef imports from New Zealand and discussed possible kiwifruit and shrimp exports to that country.

New Zealand Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy and Iranian Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati were present in the signing ceremony of the agreement which provides for chilled and frozen sheep and beef exports to resume with Iran.

Hojjati touched on capacities between the two countries for cage fish farming and marketing cooperation on exports to other countries.

"The determination of the two countries to develop constructive relationships is serious and Iran is ready to cooperate with New Zealand in fields such as research, exchange of germplasm, pasture pest management and hybrid seed production," he said.

"Joint investment in cage fish farming and marketing for exports of products to other countries can be another field for cooperation between Iran and New Zealand," he added.

The two sides also signed two documents on commercial veterinary and gardening development.

The agreements were signed between Iranian Veterinary Organization and the New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries, with Guy hailing them as "a crucial step for New Zealand meat companies as they look to re-enter the Iranian market".

Meat is New Zealand's second-largest commodity export after dairy, and was worth $5.92 billion in 2016, according to the country's media.

New Zealand kiwifruit marketer Zespri International and Iran's Ministry of Agricultural Jihad meanwhile signed a statement of intent outlining undertakings to further explore commercial opportunities in Iran, Guy said.

Iran has well-established kiwifruit orchards and supply chains and produces the fruit in New Zealand's off-season, he said.

New Zealand sent its Trade Minister Todd McClay to Tehran in December 2016 at the head of a senior-level business delegation to look into the prospects of reviving trade with the Islamic Republic after a hiatus of over a decade.

McClay said at the time that the lifting of sanctions on Iran had created new opportunities in the education, construction, food and beverage, energy, forestry, specialized manufacturing and services sectors.