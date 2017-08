Red Crescent Volunteer Organization has 2m members

Head of the Red Crescent Volunteer Organization Reza Andam said on Tuesday that two million Iranian citizens are members of the organization.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of a meeting of deputies of organization in Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi Province, IRNA reported.

Andam said the organization has created a national network to absorb volunteers, adding that the body accepts members aged above 29 years old.

Deputies from 31 provinces of Iran gathered in Mashhad for a two-day session with the aim to review programs, re-defined projects upon goals of five-year plan and holding workshops to consider specialized topics.