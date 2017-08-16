RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0514 GMT August 16, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198726
Published: 0412 GMT August 16, 2017

New prostate cancer biomarkers can improve precision therapy

New prostate cancer biomarkers can improve precision therapy
UPI

Researchers at the Mayo Clinic have uncovered a new cause of treatment resistance in prostate cancer that may improve future therapy.

Prostate cancer is the most diagnosed cancer in the US and is the third leading cause of cancer death in men, according to the American Cancer Society, UPI wrote.

The study, published in Nature Medicine, analyzes the role of mutations in the SPOP gene — speckle-type POZ protein is a protein that in humans is encoded —, the most common genetic mutations seen in primary prostate cancer, making it resistant to a specific class of drugs.

Researchers found that the mutations are responsible for the development of BET-inhibitors resistance.

BET — bromodomain and extra-terminal domain — inhibitors are a class of drugs that halt the action of BET proteins that cause the abnormal growth of cancer cells.

Haojie Huang, molecular biologist with the Mayo Clinic's Center for Biomedical Discovery, said, "These findings have important implications for prostate cancer treatment, because SPOP mutation or elevated BET protein expression can now be used as biomarkers to improve outcome of BET inhibitor-oriented therapy of prostate cancer with SPOP mutation or BET protein overexpression."

The discovery will help researchers create more targeted treatments for prostate cancer.

 

   
KeyWords
therapy
prostate
biomarkers
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1466 sec