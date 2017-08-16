Cuba struggling to keep professionals from leaving

Calle Marti is a modest half-mile boulevard split by a simple winding flagstone path that's bracketed by green grass, pine trees and curving blue cement benches.

But the project is part of a fragile experiment whose success or failure might help determine if Cuba is able to pull itself out of years of economic stagnation and brain drain, abcnews.go.com wrote.

The central avenue in the western city of Pinar del Rio, population 150,000, was redesigned over the last three years by a private firm of three 20- and 30-something architects hired by the communist provincial government — a contract that would have been unimaginable in Cuba just a few years ago.

Over the last decade, Cubans making state salaries of less than $25 a month have moved by the hundreds of thousands into the private sector — opening stores, restaurants and bed-and-breakfasts that have been among the few sources of growth for the island's moribund centrally planned economy.

Graduates of Cuba's renowned free universities have been mostly left out of private jobs in their fields, because the state sees the privatization of professions like architecture and accounting as unacceptable in Cuba's socialist system. The government has argued that individuals shouldn't profit, feeding inequality, from society's costly investment in free education. Professionals looking for better lives have emigrated by the tens of thousands or turned to unskilled but higher-paying work like waiting tables or driving taxis.

The experience of Agora, the three-year-old boutique design firm in Pinar del Rio, offers a glimpse at an alternative future.

The three architects began Agora, a Greek word meaning public space, thinking they would work largely for private citizens renovating their homes as bed-and-breakfasts in Pinar and the town of Vinales, a major tourist attraction 30 miles away.

In 2014, however, the firm learned that the provincial government was asking state-run engineering firms to bid on renovating the median strip of Calle Marti.

Agora bid for the design of the project and won, convincing officials it could do the work quickly and more efficiently. State workers are now finishing the project, and today thousands of Pinarenos a week stroll and sit in the shade along the newly rebuilt avenue.

Young professionals such as Agora's founders are watching carefully to see if Cuba becomes a place where people like them can flourish.

Government figures showed that the number of Cubans working in 200 permitted categories of private employment rose from 140,000 in 2009 to 535,000 in 2016. Some 400 worker-owned and run cooperatives are currently operating in non-agricultural fields like construction or recycling.

Cuba opened to private business because the state firms that control most of the economy are widely acknowledged to be inefficient and slow and plagued by poor workmanship and pilferage. But the success of the private sector has come to be seen as a threat by government officials who are both competing with it and have the power to regulate it.