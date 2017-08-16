Flexible work affects over four million people in UK

Analysis of EU survey data suggested millions in UK may suffer anxiety as a result of unpredictable management-imposed flexible working hours. Research in supermarkets found workers ‘begging’ for extra hours, and feeling they are being punished with last minute shift changes.

A new analysis by Cambridge and Oxford sociologists indicates that some 4.6 million people in the UK regularly experience ‘precarious scheduling’: Flexible working with limited hours dictated by management, often with little notice, and to the detriment of employees’ home lives and mental health, cam.ac.uk wrote.

Researchers said this damaging approach to flexible work is common among supermarket and care home workers, for example, with precarious scheduling affecting 3.9 million more than just those on zero-hours contracts.

In fact, they describe zero-hours as merely the ‘tip of the iceberg’ of precarious employment practices — as any contract with minimal guaranteed hours subject to last minute changes and reductions offers very little security.

This can leave workers in a degrading relationship with managers: Begging for schedule changes to accommodate commitments such as childcare, and competing to become management ‘favorites’ in the hope of additional hours — often hours originally promised to them.

Dr. Alex Wood, now at Oxford University, embedded himself as a shelf-stacker at a UK supermarket while a researcher at Cambridge’s Department of Sociology. He experienced first-hand the toxic interactions between shop management and the insecure — at times desperate — workers whose lives are controlled through scheduling.

Together with Cambridge collaborator Dr. Brendan Burchell, Wood has now interrogated data from three rounds of the European Working Conditions Survey (EWCS) — undertaken across Europe every five years by EU agency EuroFound, most recently in 2015.

Using data from the last EWCS, the pair found that 14.7 percent of all surveyed UK workers routinely experienced manager-controlled alterations to their schedules — often at very short notice. They say that, when scaled up, this percentage equates to 4.6 million people experiencing some form of precarious scheduling in the UK.

“Manager-controlled flexible scheduling causes a huge amount of stress and anxiety for workers who are unable to plan their lives socially or financially as a result,” said Burchell, from Cambridge’s Department of Sociology.

“The practice is both toxic and endemic in many UK sectors such as care and retail. Government reviews need to look far beyond just zero-hours contracts.”

“The key issue is not simply the lack of any guaranteed hours. The employment contracts of millions offer little security around the hours they will be told to work in a given day, week or month, and how much notice they are given.”

The EWCS data included surveys conducted in 2005, 2010 and 2015. The recent peak of precarious scheduling in the UK was 2010, with 18.4 percent of those surveyed. Wood suggested that reduced unemployment since 2010 may mean slightly less pressure to take precarious and unpredictable jobs with limited hours.