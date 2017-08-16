What is this pale blue dot 4 billion miles away in space? (Video)

express.co.uk The Pale Blue Dot is in fact planet Earth, photographed some 4 billion miles away in space

It’s a pale blue speck in the unimaginable expanse of space, a cosmic grain of sand less than one pixel wide against a background of endless night.

Yet this photograph fundamentally changed humanity’s view of itself – because the so-called ‘pale blue dot’ is in fact planet Earth seen from four billion miles away, express.co.uk reported.

The mind-blowing pic was the idea of scientist Carl Sagan who pressed NASA to turn around the Voyager I spacecraft as it sped at 62,000 km/h to the very edge of our solar system.

Sagan believed the resulting photograph would put wars, conflict and humanity’s troubles into cosmic perspective by showing just how tiny and fragile the planet we share is.

Now, as Voyager I is properly beyond the solar system and out in interstellar space there are renewed calls in many online space forums for the experiment to be repeated.

Voyager I is closer to 14 billion miles away from Earth today —effectively beyond the gravitational influence of the Sun.

Incredibly the satellite, launched in 1977, will fly by the next NEAREST star in 40,000 years.

The Sagan-inspired image of Earth as a speck less than 0.12 pixels in size, has become known as ‘the pale blue dot’.

He said, "Everyone you love, everyone you know, everyone you ever heard of, every human being who ever was, lived out their lives on a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam.”

Candy Hansen, a planetary scientist at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory who worked on the Voyager imaging team alongside Sagan added, "I was struck by how special Earth was, as I saw it shining in a ray of sunlight.

"It also made me think about how vulnerable our tiny planet is."

The NASA spacecraft had already captured many incredible images of planets within the Solar System but as power continued to fall the Voyager team needed to disable its camera so it would have the power it needed to keep transmitting back to NASA.

NASA researcher Candice Hansen-Koharcheck said, "You know, I still get chills down my back because here was our planet, bathed in this ray of light and it just looked incredibly special."

In his 1994 book, ‘Pale Blue Dot: A Vision of the Human Future in Space.’

Sagan would wrote, “The Earth is a very small stage in a vast cosmic arena.

“Think of the rivers of blood spilled by all those generals and emperors so that in glory and triumph they could become the momentary masters of a fraction of a dot.

“Think of the endless cruelties visited by the inhabitants of one corner of this pixel on the scarcely distinguishable inhabitants of some other corner.

“How frequent their misunderstandings, how eager they are to kill one another, how fervent their hatreds.

“Our posturings, our imagined self-importance, the delusion that we have some privileged position in the Universe, are challenged by this point of pale light.

“Our planet is a lonely speck in the great enveloping cosmic dark.

“In our obscurity – in all this vastness – there is no hint that help will come from elsewhere to save us from ourselves.

“The Earth is the only world known, so far, to harbor life. There is nowhere else, at least in the near future, to which our species could migrate.

“Visit, yes. Settle, not yet. Like it or not, for the moment, the Earth is where we make our stand.

“To me, it underscores our responsibility to deal more kindly with one another and to preserve and cherish the pale blue dot, the only home we've ever known."

Sagan died in 1996.