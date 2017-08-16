Global interpersonal inequality through the crisis period

By Cardiff Garcia* As part of its retrospective on the global financial crisis, the FT published a series of charts over the weekend showing how global interpersonal income inequality has changed since the crisis.

In this post I’ll explain in more detail why I chose these specific charts, the lesson that can (and can’t) be taken from it.

The data for this chart was provided by Christoph Lakner, an economist at the World Bank who contributed to its Taking on Inequality report last year, which included a similar version of the graphic.

The chart shows global interpersonal inequality, which is a measure of income inequality among “all individuals in the world irrespective of their country of residency thus implicitly assuming a cosmopolitan social welfare function and translating the concern for within-country inequality to the global level,” according to a paper from last year by Lakner and Branko Milanovic on which the estimates in the World Bank report are based.

In other words, this is a measure that attempts to treat all of the earth’s people as if they were citizens of the same country.

The chart showed that global inequality fell in the 25 years measured, with between-country inequality falling by more than enough to offset the rise in the contribution of within-country inequality. The result is that the within-country component accounted for 20 percent of the total in 1980, and now that figure has climbed to 35 percent. But interpreting the chart requires caution, more on which below.

The bottom, darker blue bars show within-country inequality weighted by population of the countries included — or, what global inequality would be if all countries had the exact same average income, while still keeping their current populations and within-country inequality levels.

Global inequality is obviously much higher than the within-country inequality estimate, with the difference represented by the lighter blue bars on top. These show the level of between-country inequality — or, what global inequality would be if, first, countries kept the same average incomes they have now but, second, every citizen within each country received exactly that average income, respectively.

I chose this chart for the way it neatly separates these relative contributions of between-country and within-country income inequality, making it easy to see that they have followed opposite trajectories in the quarter-century after 1988.

* Cardiff Garcia is a reporter for FT Alphaville, a group blog hosted by the Financial Times.