Qatar: Mistrust prevails Persian Gulf Arab states

Restoring the trust among the Persian Gulf Arab states needs much time, a Qatari Minister has said, referring to the recent crisis that led to some of the Arab states' cutting ties with Doha.

“The (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) was formed on the basis of trust, but unfortunately, the member states have completely lost their confidence,' the Qatari daily Al-Sharq quoted the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, IRNA reported.

Restoring the lost confidence among the PGCC members after the recent diplomatic crisis, which is going on for some three months, needs a long time, he stressed according to the paper.

Once the Persian Gulf region was the most stable part of the Arab world, but now it is undergoing instability due to a baseless crisis, the Qatari Minister has added.

Pointing to the 72-day crisis and lack of any document by Saudi Arabia and its allies to prove their anti-Qatar allegations, he urged them to present the documents if there are any.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut their ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism, meddling in their internal affairs and having close ties with Iran.

They also closed their borders and air spaces to the gas-producing Persian Gulf country.

Qatar has rejected the accusations and argued that the states are trying to impose their guardianship over Doha.