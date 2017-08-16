RSS
News ID: 198752
Published: 0940 GMT August 16, 2017

Iran’s parliament holds 2nd session of debates on cabinet

yjc.ir

Iran’s Parliament (Majlis) is holding a second day of debates on President Hassan Rouhani’s cabinet picks.

On Wednesday, Iranian lawmakers began a second round of discussions on the qualification of Rouhani’s 17 nominees for ministerial posts, presstv.ir reported.

As in the first session, which was held on Tuesday, supporters and opponents are taking turns to speak for and against the proposed ministers.

The nominees need to secure the legislature’s vote of confidence to serve in the new cabinet.

The debates in the morning focused on Mahmoud Alavi, Masoud Karbasian and Mohammad Javad Zarif, the president’s picks to head Intelligence, Economy and Foreign Ministries, respectively.

Zarif and Alavi have kept their spots on Rouhani’s list, while Karbasian would be a new figure among the future cabinet ministers, if approved by the MPs.

Rouhani won a landslide re-election in the May presidential poll.

He took the oath of office earlier this month after being formally endorsed as the Iranian chief executive by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

presstv.ir
www.irandailyonline.com

