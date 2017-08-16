Iran eyeing border security deal with Turkey: IRGC

Iran is seeking a proper agreement with Turkey on securing the shared borders and fighting terrorism, an Iranian military official said.

“Terrorist groups have created some instabilities along shared Iran-Turkey borders on west and north western Iran over the recent years,” Head of Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) General Ramezan Sharif said on Tuesday evening, IRNA reported.

Although the armed forces and IRGC confrontations with such groups have resulted in establishing security, the investors have been concerned of the terrorists' moves, he said, while elaborating on the reasons of Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri's visit to Turkey on Tuesday.

“IRGC, particularly its ground forces, are closely monitoring the shared borders and would confront any destabilizing moves by terrorist groups,” the general added.

General Baqeri held talks with his Turkish counterpart General Hulusi Akar upon arriving in Ankara and discussed issues related to border security and fight against terrorism.

During his three-day visit to Turkey, Baqeri is expected to meet with some other senior Turkish military and political officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as well as Turkish Defense Minister Nurttin Canikli.