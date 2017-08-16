Iran, Russia warn US of breaching nuclear deal

Iran and Russia on Wednesday warned the United States about the consequences of wriggling out of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, “The US cannot ignore its obligations,” warning that such a policy “would end in America’s isolation”.

Zarif said the nuclear deal Iran signed with six world powers two years ago “is not the result of trust in the US.”

“All terms of the deal reflect our serious lack of trust in US policy from the very first day of negotiations until the end, and in the course of the implementation of the agreement,” the foreign minister told Iran’s Parliament.

Zarif’s comments were echoed by his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov who urged the US to remain committed to the landmark accord.

Lavrov blasted Washington for imposing new unilateral sanctions on Iran, calling it “illegitimate in principle.”

“I think unilateral sanctions ... are irresponsible actions that can hurt and undermine the balance achieved,” he said, commenting on new restrictions recently imposed by the US on Iran.

“Such provocations should not be made. We are not talking about someone’s national interests, not about the interests of any one country, but about the interests of a huge region, in which we are interested in securing a non-nuclear status,” the top Russian diplomat added.

Lavrov also hoped that Iran would not quit the accord in response to the US sanctions.

On Tuesday, President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran could abandon the deal “within hours” if the United States imposed any more new sanctions.

Rouhani said Iran is capable of restarting its nuclear program and quickly bringing it to even more advanced levels than in 2013, when Iran began marathon nuclear talks.

The agreement, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), capped Iran’s uranium enrichment levels in return for the lifting of international sanctions.

Iran says the new sanctions that the US has imposed on it breach the JCPOA.

The US took the measure after saying Iran’s ballistic missile tests violated a UN resolution, which endorsed the nuclear deal and called upon Tehran not to undertake activities related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Iran denies its missile development breaches the resolution, saying its missiles are not designed to carry nuclear weapons.