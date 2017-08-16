RSS
August 16, 2017

News ID: 198767
August 16, 2017

(video) US-Japan conduct air drills

TORU HANAI/REUTERS
A Japan Ground Self Defense Force's Type 90 tank fires during their joint exercise, named Northern Viper 17, with US Marine Corps at Hokudaien exercise area in Eniwa, on the northern island of Hokkaido, Japan, on August 16, 2017.

Japanese jets conducted air maneuvers with US bombers southwest of the Korean peninsula on Wednesday as North Korea considered whether to fire missiles towards the US-administered territory of Guam.

The exercise in the East China Sea involved two US Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers flying from Andersen Air Force Base on the Pacific island of Guam and two Japanese F-15 jet fighters, Japan's Air Self Defence Force said in a news release, Reuters reported.

"These training flights with Japan demonstrate the solidarity and resolve we share with our allies to preserve peace and security in the Indo-Asia-Pacific," the US Air Force said in an announcement.

The US aircraft, which were designed to carry nuclear bombs and later switched to conventional payloads, have flown several sorties in East Asia over recent weeks. In addition to air drills with Japanese fighters, the bombers have also exercised with South Korean aircraft.

North Korea regards the US exercises with South Korea and Japan as preparations to invade it.

The exercises also upset China, which says they do nothing to ease tension.

On Wednesday, a senior Chinese military officer reiterated China's position on the need to maintain peace and stability to the United States' top general, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford, China's Defense Ministry said.

