(video) Brazilian Army, police swoop on Rio suburb

Apu Gomes/AFP Police and troops are involved in a large-scale crackdown on crime in Rio de Janeiro.

Police backed by heavily armed troops swooped on one of Rio de Janeiro's main suburbs Wednesday in the latest large-scale crackdown against crime in the increasingly violent city, authorities said.

The operation was launched at 5:00 am (0800 GMT) in Niteroi, across the Bay of Guanabara from Rio, which hosted the Olympics exactly a year ago but is now in the grip of a crime wave, AFP reported.

"The civil and military police, supported by the armed forces, launched a public security operation at dawn today," the Rio state security office said in a statement.

Officials said the army, called in last month by President Michel Temer to prop up the struggling police force, was "responsible for perimeters in some communities in the region and is stationed at strategic points."

The soldiers in camouflage and wearing helmets patrolled on foot, supported by armored personnel carriers and other hardware.

According to Globo news, 2,600 personnel, including marines, were involved in the raid to help police serve 26 arrest warrants and conduct 34 searches. The action was focused on favelas in Niteroi where crime gangs have turned large areas into almost no-go areas for the authorities.