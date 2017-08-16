Trump praises Kim for 'wise' decision

US President Donald Trump has praised North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for a "wise" decision not to fire missiles towards the US territory of Guam and for easing escalating tension between the two countries.

Trump warned North Korea last week it would face "fire and fury" if it threatened the United States, prompting North Korea to say it was considering test-firing missiles towards the Pacific island of Guam, AAP reported.

But North Korean media reported on Tuesday that Kim had delayed the decision while he awaited to see what the United States did next.

" Kim Jong-un of North Korea made a very wise and well reasoned decision," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"The alternative would have been both catastrophic and unacceptable!"

North Korea tested ballistic missiles at an unprecedented rate during 2016. The country has been under UN sanctions since 2006 over its nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

It says it needs such weapons to defend itself against US aggression.

The United States has been hoping China can press the North to rein in its weapons programs. The top US general reiterated that in talks in Beijing this week.