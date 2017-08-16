US told to be realistic about Iran’s role in fighting terrorism

Political Desk

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi advised the US officials to be realistic about Tehran’s “unparalleled role” in fighting terrorism in the Middle East.

He made the comments in reaction to remarks made by the US Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert about Iran’s role in the region and its commitment to the nuclear agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), IRNA reported.

"There is a full Iran review policy that is still underway. I don't want to get ahead of what this review policy is going to be," Nauert stated. "We still believe what Iran is doing is destabilizing and that the JCPOA does not fully recognize and comprehend and encompass all these destabilizing activities that Iran is engaged in," Nauert said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Qassemi said that “we are not surprised to hear such repetitive and unrealistic” remarks by the US official, adding that “we are aware of the goals of different US officials by repeating such “baseless accusations” against the Islamic Republic.

He also said that it is not difficult to prove that weather Tehran has been committed to the 2015 nuclear deal or not, arguing that Iran’s commitment has been frequently confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency and the sides which negotiated the nuclear agreement with Iran.

Iran and the P5+1 group of countries – the US, the UK, France, Russia, and China plus Germany – inked the deal in July 2015. It lifted nuclear related sanctions on Iran, which, in turn, put certain limits on its nuclear work.