Israel razes house of Palestinian in West Bank village

Israeli forces flattened a house near the city of Ramallah in the West Bank, which belonged to a Palestinian youth accused of being behind a deadly stabbing attack against the regime’s settlers.

The demolition took place in the village of Kobar on Wednesday, according to the Israeli military, Press TV reported.

Residents said Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers entered the area north of Ramallah and surrounded the house, one floor of which was still under construction.

Tel Aviv claims that 19-year-old Omar al-Abed, who used to live there, had fatally stabbed three settlers in the nearby settlement of Neve Tsuf on July 21.

Abed has, since then, been placed under arrest. His family members were also detained for what Israeli officials call their failure to prevent the alleged attack.

Later in July, the Israeli military raided and closed off the village.

Israeli forces regularly target Palestinian villages in the occupied territories, tearing down structures and triggering often deadly clashes with the locals.

The developments came as anti-Israeli sentiment had reached new heights both among Palestinians and anti-Israel activists around the world over the regime’s three-day-long closure of the Al-Aqsa Mosque’s compound in the occupied East Beit-ul-Moqaddas.

Israel made the move after a deadly shootout outside the compound on July 14, heightening the fear among Palestinians that Tel Aviv is seeking to manipulate the premises’ status quo.

More than a dozen Palestinians have been killed in the ensuing tensions.