0255 GMT August 16, 2017

News ID: 198767
Published: 0233 GMT August 16, 2017

Russia says Venezuela crisis must be resolved peacefully



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday stressed the need to resolve the crisis in Venezuela peacefully and without external intervention.

"We are united in the need to rapidly overcome the disagreements that exist in that country exclusively in a peaceful manner, through national dialogue without any kind of pressure from the outside, without speaking of the unacceptable threats of military interference in the country's internal affairs," Lavrov said following talks with Bolivian counterpart Fernando Huanacuni Mamani, Reuters reported.

Lavrov's comments came after US President Donald Trump threatened a possible armed intervention in the South American country, prompting Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro to call for military exercises.

Trump’s threat came as the oil-rich but impoverished country has been convulsed by months of deadly protests against the government in Caracas.

Political tensions in Venezuela rose recently after Caracas announced plans to establish a Constituent Assembly to take over the opposition-controlled parliament and rewrite the constitution. The opposition saw the move as an overt attempt by President Maduro to accumulate power.

Protests erupted on the streets, and clashes led to the death of at least 120 people from the two sides.

 

   
